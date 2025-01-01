$38,900+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Express
2500 Cargo
2024 Chevrolet Express
2500 Cargo
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # P657
- Mileage 27,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Get the job done right with this 2024 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van, a dependable and hardworking commercial vehicle built to meet the demands of your business. Equipped with a proven 4.3L V6 engine and rear-wheel drive, this van delivers the power and durability you need for hauling cargo, tools, and equipment with confidence.
The 135" wheelbase offers a spacious and versatile cargo area, ideal for contractors, delivery services, and tradespeople. Inside the cabin, enjoy practical comfort features including air conditioning, power windows, locks, and mirrors, making long workdays more manageable.
Safety and convenience are enhanced with a back-up camera and traction control, while running boards provide easy access in and out of the vehicle. Known for its reliability and low cost of ownership, the Chevrolet Express 2500 is a smart investment for any business.
Call Easton Auto Sales today to schedule your test drive: 613-561-5172
OMVIC Certified & UCDA Member
Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
We pay top dollar for trades
Check out our 5-star Google rating and buy with confidence!
This cargo van is ready to go to workcontact us today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-561-5172