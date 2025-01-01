Menu
<p>Get the job done right with this <strong>2024 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van</strong>, a dependable and hardworking commercial vehicle built to meet the demands of your business. Equipped with a proven <strong>4.3L V6 engine</strong> and <strong>rear-wheel drive</strong>, this van delivers the power and durability you need for hauling cargo, tools, and equipment with confidence.</p><p>The <strong>135 wheelbase</strong> offers a spacious and versatile cargo area, ideal for contractors, delivery services, and tradespeople. Inside the cabin, enjoy practical comfort features including <strong>air conditioning</strong>, <strong>power windows, locks, and mirrors</strong>, making long workdays more manageable.</p><p>Safety and convenience are enhanced with a <strong>back-up camera</strong> and <strong>traction control</strong>, while <strong>running boards</strong> provide easy access in and out of the vehicle. Known for its reliability and low cost of ownership, the Chevrolet Express 2500 is a smart investment for any business.</p><p> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today to schedule your test drive: 613-561-5172</strong><br> <strong>OMVIC Certified & UCDA Member</strong><br> Conveniently located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong><br> We pay <strong>top dollar for trades</strong><br> Check out our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong> and buy with confidence!</p><p>This cargo van is ready to go to workcontact us today!</p>

2024 Chevrolet Express

27,685 KM

13327640

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$38,900

Used
27,685KM
VIN 1GCWGAFP6R1198123

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # P657
  • Mileage 27,685 KM

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Power Door Locks

Seating

2 PASSENGER

Additional Features

2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Running Boards / Rails

