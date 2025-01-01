$28,900+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LS
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LS
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
355KM
VIN KL79MMS27RB111435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P497
- Mileage 355 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS Safety, Technology, and Performance in One!
Experience the perfect combination of safety, style, and technology with the 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS. This front-wheel-drive (FWD) SUV is packed with advanced features, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning, ensuring peace of mind every time you hit the road. The Back-Up Camera, Front Collision Mitigation/Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist further enhance safety for you and your passengers.
Stay connected with Smart Device Integration, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, while enjoying satellite radio and automatic high beams for added convenience. Power locks, mirrors, and windows provide ease, making this vehicle as functional as it is fun to drive.
At Easton Auto Sales, we are OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, ensuring a trustworthy car-buying experience. We are located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, and we offer top dollar for trades.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive. Dont forget to check out our 5-star Google rating your next adventure starts here at Easton Auto Sales!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Aux in
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Roof Airbags
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer