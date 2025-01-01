Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS Safety, Technology, and Performance in One!</strong></div><br /><div>Experience the perfect combination of safety, style, and technology with the 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS. This front-wheel-drive (FWD) SUV is packed with advanced features, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning, ensuring peace of mind every time you hit the road. The Back-Up Camera, Front Collision Mitigation/Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist further enhance safety for you and your passengers.</div><br /><div>Stay connected with Smart Device Integration, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, while enjoying satellite radio and automatic high beams for added convenience. Power locks, mirrors, and windows provide ease, making this vehicle as functional as it is fun to drive.</div><br /><div>At Easton Auto Sales, we are OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, ensuring a trustworthy car-buying experience. We are located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, and we offer top dollar for trades.</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>Call us today at <strong>613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive. Dont forget to check out our 5-star Google rating your next adventure starts here at Easton Auto Sales!</div>

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

355 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LS

Watch This Vehicle
12221349.647673669?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33333

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LS

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
355KM
VIN KL79MMS27RB111435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P497
  • Mileage 355 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS Safety, Technology, and Performance in One!
Experience the perfect combination of safety, style, and technology with the 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS. This front-wheel-drive (FWD) SUV is packed with advanced features, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning, ensuring peace of mind every time you hit the road. The Back-Up Camera, Front Collision Mitigation/Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist further enhance safety for you and your passengers.
Stay connected with Smart Device Integration, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, while enjoying satellite radio and automatic high beams for added convenience. Power locks, mirrors, and windows provide ease, making this vehicle as functional as it is fun to drive.
At Easton Auto Sales, we are OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, ensuring a trustworthy car-buying experience. We are located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, and we offer top dollar for trades.

Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive. Dont forget to check out our 5-star Google rating your next adventure starts here at Easton Auto Sales!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Aux in
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2016 MINI Cooper 3-Door for sale in Gananoque, ON
2016 MINI Cooper 3-Door 150,125 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2023 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD 49,148 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic SE Honda Sensing Sedan CVT for sale in Gananoque, ON
2018 Honda Civic SE Honda Sensing Sedan CVT 155,783 KM $18,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer