$37,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,403KM
VIN 3FMCR9C69RRF27356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P546
- Mileage 17,403 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks Adventure-Ready with Premium Comfort!
Take on any road with confidence in this stylish and capable 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4. With its rugged capability, refined features, and turbocharged efficiency, this SUV is built for drivers who demand both performance and comfort.
Powered by a responsive 1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine and equipped with 4x4, the Bronco Sport is ready for Canadian weather and weekend adventures alike.
Standout Features Include:
Combining smart tech with premium finishes, the Outer Banks trim delivers all the versatility you needwhether you're commuting, exploring the outdoors, or heading out on a road trip.
Visit Easton Auto Sales OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive!
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and discover why our customers keep coming back!
Take on any road with confidence in this stylish and capable 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4. With its rugged capability, refined features, and turbocharged efficiency, this SUV is built for drivers who demand both performance and comfort.
Powered by a responsive 1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine and equipped with 4x4, the Bronco Sport is ready for Canadian weather and weekend adventures alike.
Standout Features Include:
-
4x4 Capability
-
Leatherette Interior with Power Driver Seat
-
Heated Front Seats & Memory Seat
-
Power Windows & Locks
-
Cruise Control
-
Back-Up Camera
-
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Combining smart tech with premium finishes, the Outer Banks trim delivers all the versatility you needwhether you're commuting, exploring the outdoors, or heading out on a road trip.
Visit Easton Auto Sales OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive!
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and discover why our customers keep coming back!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Onstar
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
4x4
Leatherette Interior
2 keys
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2021 Nissan Rogue SV 89,856 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota C-HR Limited FWD-2.0L 4cyl, Leather, Low KMS 42,338 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited , Remote Start 99,984 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2024 Ford Bronco Sport