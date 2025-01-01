Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks Adventure-Ready with Premium Comfort!</strong></div><br /><div>Take on any road with confidence in this stylish and capable <strong>2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4</strong>. With its rugged capability, refined features, and turbocharged efficiency, this SUV is built for drivers who demand both performance and comfort.</div><br /><div>Powered by a responsive <strong>1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine</strong> and equipped with <strong>4x4</strong>, the Bronco Sport is ready for Canadian weather and weekend adventures alike.</div><br /><div><strong>Standout Features Include:</strong></div><ul> <li> <p>4x4 Capability</p> </li> <li> <p>Leatherette Interior with Power Driver Seat</p> </li> <li> <p>Heated Front Seats & Memory Seat</p> </li> <li> <p>Power Windows & Locks</p> </li> <li> <p>Cruise Control</p> </li> <li> <p>Back-Up Camera</p> </li> <li> <p>Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>Combining smart tech with premium finishes, the Outer Banks trim delivers all the versatility you needwhether youre commuting, exploring the outdoors, or heading out on a road trip.</div><br /><div> <strong>Visit Easton Auto Sales</strong> OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive!</strong><br> <strong>We pay top dollar for trades!</strong><br> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating and discover why our customers keep coming back!</strong></div>

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

17,403 KM

Details Description Features

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Watch This Vehicle
12649851

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,403KM
VIN 3FMCR9C69RRF27356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P546
  • Mileage 17,403 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks Adventure-Ready with Premium Comfort!
Take on any road with confidence in this stylish and capable 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4. With its rugged capability, refined features, and turbocharged efficiency, this SUV is built for drivers who demand both performance and comfort.
Powered by a responsive 1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine and equipped with 4x4, the Bronco Sport is ready for Canadian weather and weekend adventures alike.
Standout Features Include:

  • 4x4 Capability

  • Leatherette Interior with Power Driver Seat

  • Heated Front Seats & Memory Seat

  • Power Windows & Locks

  • Cruise Control

  • Back-Up Camera

  • Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers


Combining smart tech with premium finishes, the Outer Banks trim delivers all the versatility you needwhether you're commuting, exploring the outdoors, or heading out on a road trip.
Visit Easton Auto Sales OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive!
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and discover why our customers keep coming back!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Onstar

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

4x4
Leatherette Interior
2 keys
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Gananoque, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue SV 89,856 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR Limited FWD-2.0L 4cyl, Leather, Low KMS for sale in Gananoque, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR Limited FWD-2.0L 4cyl, Leather, Low KMS 42,338 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited , Remote Start for sale in Gananoque, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited , Remote Start 99,984 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2024 Ford Bronco Sport