$42,900+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Pro Crew Cab 4WD
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Pro Crew Cab 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P771
- Mileage 48,431 KM
Vehicle Description
Take on every job with confidence in this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro Crew Cab 4WD. Powered by a capable and efficient 2.7L 4-cylinder turbo engine, this full-size pickup delivers impressive performance, rugged capability, and everyday comfort. With 4WD and seating for up to six passengers, it's ready for work during the week and adventures on the weekend.
The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for family, friends, or your crew, while features like Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, and Cruise Control make every drive comfortable and convenient. Stay connected with Bluetooth, OnStar, and Steering Wheel Controls, and enjoy added confidence when backing up with the Back-Up Camera. Running Boards provide easy access to the cab and add a rugged finishing touch to this dependable truck.
Whether you're towing, hauling, or simply looking for a reliable daily driver, this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro is built to get the job done.
Call us today to schedule a test drive!
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and be sure to check out our 5-star Google rating!
Vehicle Features
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