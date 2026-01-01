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<p>Take on every job with confidence in this <strong>2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro Crew Cab 4WD</strong>. Powered by a capable and efficient <strong>2.7L 4-cylinder turbo engine</strong>, this full-size pickup delivers impressive performance, rugged capability, and everyday comfort. With <strong>4WD</strong> and seating for <strong>up to six passengers</strong>, its ready for work during the week and adventures on the weekend.</p><p>The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for family, friends, or your crew, while features like <strong>Power Windows</strong>, <strong>Power Locks</strong>, <strong>Power Mirrors</strong>, <strong>Air Conditioning</strong>, and <strong>Cruise Control</strong> make every drive comfortable and convenient. Stay connected with <strong>Bluetooth</strong>, <strong>OnStar</strong>, and <strong>Steering Wheel Controls</strong>, and enjoy added confidence when backing up with the <strong>Back-Up Camera</strong>. <strong>Running Boards</strong> provide easy access to the cab and add a rugged finishing touch to this dependable truck.</p><p>Whether youre towing, hauling, or simply looking for a reliable daily driver, this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro is built to get the job done.</p><p><strong>Call us today to schedule a test drive!</strong></p><p><strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong><br><strong>613-561-5172</strong></p><p>We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a proud <strong>UCDA member</strong>. Conveniently located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>. We pay <strong>top dollar for trades</strong>, and be sure to check out our <strong>5-star Google rating!</strong></p>

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

48,431 KM

Details Description Features

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Pro Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14528400

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Pro Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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Contact Seller
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$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
48,431KM
VIN 1GTPUAEK5RZ253701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P771
  • Mileage 48,431 KM

Vehicle Description

Take on every job with confidence in this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro Crew Cab 4WD. Powered by a capable and efficient 2.7L 4-cylinder turbo engine, this full-size pickup delivers impressive performance, rugged capability, and everyday comfort. With 4WD and seating for up to six passengers, it's ready for work during the week and adventures on the weekend.

The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for family, friends, or your crew, while features like Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, and Cruise Control make every drive comfortable and convenient. Stay connected with Bluetooth, OnStar, and Steering Wheel Controls, and enjoy added confidence when backing up with the Back-Up Camera. Running Boards provide easy access to the cab and add a rugged finishing touch to this dependable truck.

Whether you're towing, hauling, or simply looking for a reliable daily driver, this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro is built to get the job done.

Call us today to schedule a test drive!

Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172

We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and be sure to check out our 5-star Google rating!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Exterior

Step Bumper

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
2 keys
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
Running Boards / Rails

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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$42,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2024 GMC Sierra 1500