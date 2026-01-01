$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Nissan Kicks
SV
2024 Nissan Kicks
SV
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
5,189KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV8RL546626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,189 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2024 Nissan Kicks SV 5,189 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD 49,101 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX 75,300 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2024 Nissan Kicks