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2024 Nissan Kicks

5,189 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14444419

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
5,189KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV8RL546626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,189 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2024 Nissan Kicks