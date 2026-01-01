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<p>The 2024 Nissan Sentra SV combines modern styling, excellent fuel efficiency, and advanced technology in one sleek and reliable sedan. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with Nissans smooth Xtronic CVT transmission and Front Wheel Drive, this Sentra delivers a comfortable and confident driving experience perfect for daily commuting or weekend travel.</p><p>Loaded with great features including air conditioning, remote start, blind spot monitor, reverse camera, cruise control, parking distance control, heated front seats, satellite radio, rear window defrost, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors, this Sentra SV offers the comfort, convenience, and safety todays drivers are looking for.</p><p>Call us today to schedule your test drive!</p><p><strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong><br> 613-561-5172</p><p>We are proudly <strong>OMVIC Certified</strong> and a <strong>UCDA Member</strong>. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades and invite you to check out our 5-star Google rating!</p>

2024 Nissan Sentra

21,373 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14171743

2024 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
21,373KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV4RY279849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P729
  • Mileage 21,373 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Nissan Sentra SV combines modern styling, excellent fuel efficiency, and advanced technology in one sleek and reliable sedan. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with Nissans smooth Xtronic CVT transmission and Front Wheel Drive, this Sentra delivers a comfortable and confident driving experience perfect for daily commuting or weekend travel.

Loaded with great features including air conditioning, remote start, blind spot monitor, reverse camera, cruise control, parking distance control, heated front seats, satellite radio, rear window defrost, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors, this Sentra SV offers the comfort, convenience, and safety todays drivers are looking for.

Call us today to schedule your test drive!

Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172

We are proudly OMVIC Certified and a UCDA Member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades and invite you to check out our 5-star Google rating!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Spoiler

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
2 keys
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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613-561-5172

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$22,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2024 Nissan Sentra