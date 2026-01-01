$22,900+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Sentra
SV
2024 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P729
- Mileage 21,373 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Nissan Sentra SV combines modern styling, excellent fuel efficiency, and advanced technology in one sleek and reliable sedan. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with Nissans smooth Xtronic CVT transmission and Front Wheel Drive, this Sentra delivers a comfortable and confident driving experience perfect for daily commuting or weekend travel.
Loaded with great features including air conditioning, remote start, blind spot monitor, reverse camera, cruise control, parking distance control, heated front seats, satellite radio, rear window defrost, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors, this Sentra SV offers the comfort, convenience, and safety todays drivers are looking for.
Call us today to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
We are proudly OMVIC Certified and a UCDA Member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades and invite you to check out our 5-star Google rating!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-561-5172