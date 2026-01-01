$22,900+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Sentra
S Plus CVT
2024 Nissan Sentra
S Plus CVT
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P761
- Mileage 9,887 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive with confidence and enjoy outstanding fuel efficiency in this 2024 Nissan Sentra S Plus. Powered by a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and Front-Wheel Drive, this stylish sedan delivers a smooth, comfortable ride that's perfect for commuting, road trips, and everyday driving.
Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin equipped with features to keep you comfortable and connected. Stay warm during colder months with heated front seats, enjoy air conditioning on warmer days, and take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel-mounted controls, and cruise control for a more enjoyable driving experience. The back-up camera and Blind Spot Monitor provide added confidence behind the wheel, while power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and an adjustable steering wheel offer everyday convenience.
Combining modern technology, impressive fuel economy, and Nissan's reputation for reliability, this 2024 Nissan Sentra S Plus is an excellent choice for drivers looking for exceptional value.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.
We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and be sure to check out our 5-star Google rating!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
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