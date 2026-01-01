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<p>Drive with confidence and enjoy outstanding fuel efficiency in this 2024 Nissan Sentra S Plus. Powered by a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and Front-Wheel Drive, this stylish sedan delivers a smooth, comfortable ride thats perfect for commuting, road trips, and everyday driving.</p><p>Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin equipped with features to keep you comfortable and connected. Stay warm during colder months with heated front seats, enjoy air conditioning on warmer days, and take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel-mounted controls, and cruise control for a more enjoyable driving experience. The back-up camera and Blind Spot Monitor provide added confidence behind the wheel, while power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and an adjustable steering wheel offer everyday convenience.</p><p>Combining modern technology, impressive fuel economy, and Nissans reputation for reliability, this 2024 Nissan Sentra S Plus is an excellent choice for drivers looking for exceptional value.</p><p>Call <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong> today at <strong>613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive.</p><p>We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a proud <strong>UCDA member</strong>. Conveniently located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>. We pay <strong>top dollar for trades</strong>, and be sure to check out our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong>!</p>

2024 Nissan Sentra

9,887 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Sentra

S Plus CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14459176

2024 Nissan Sentra

S Plus CVT

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
9,887KM
VIN 3N1AB8BV7RY335655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P761
  • Mileage 9,887 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive with confidence and enjoy outstanding fuel efficiency in this 2024 Nissan Sentra S Plus. Powered by a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and Front-Wheel Drive, this stylish sedan delivers a smooth, comfortable ride that's perfect for commuting, road trips, and everyday driving.

Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin equipped with features to keep you comfortable and connected. Stay warm during colder months with heated front seats, enjoy air conditioning on warmer days, and take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel-mounted controls, and cruise control for a more enjoyable driving experience. The back-up camera and Blind Spot Monitor provide added confidence behind the wheel, while power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and an adjustable steering wheel offer everyday convenience.

Combining modern technology, impressive fuel economy, and Nissan's reputation for reliability, this 2024 Nissan Sentra S Plus is an excellent choice for drivers looking for exceptional value.

Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.

We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and be sure to check out our 5-star Google rating!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
2 keys
Single Owner
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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$22,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2024 Nissan Sentra