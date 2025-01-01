$32,900+ tax & licensing
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
BASE
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
BASE
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,839KM
VIN JF2GUABC8RH329318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P521
- Mileage 22,839 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience Adventure-Ready, Everyday Practical
AWD | 2.0L 4-Cylinder | Well-Equipped | Call: 613-561-5172
Discover the perfect balance of capability, comfort, and value in this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience. With Subarus trusted Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this crossover is built for Canadian roads whether you're navigating city streets or heading out for a weekend escape.Highlighted Features:
Practical, efficient, and equipped with all the essentials this Crosstrek is ready to drive home today.
Visit Us at Easton Auto Sales
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we're proud to be OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, offering peace of mind with every purchase.
Top Dollar for Trade-Ins
Check Out Our 5-Star Google Rating!
Call 613-561-5172 today to schedule your test drive and experience the Crosstrek difference.

Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek