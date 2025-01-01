Menu
<div><strong>2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience Adventure-Ready, Everyday Practical</strong></div><br /><div><strong>AWD | 2.0L 4-Cylinder | Well-Equipped | Call: 613-561-5172</strong></div><br /><div>Discover the perfect balance of capability, comfort, and value in this <strong>2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience</strong>. With <strong>Subarus trusted Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive</strong> system and a reliable <strong>2.0L 4-cylinder engine</strong>, this crossover is built for Canadian roads whether youre navigating city streets or heading out for a weekend escape.</div><h4><strong>Highlighted Features:</strong></h4><ul> <li> <p> All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p> </li> <li> <p> Heated Front Seats</p> </li> <li> <p> Power Windows & Power Locks</p> </li> <li> <p> Cruise Control</p> </li> <li> <p> Bluetooth Connectivity</p> </li> <li> <p> SiriusXM Satellite Radio</p> </li> <li> <p> Back-Up Camera</p> </li> <li> <p> Adjustable Steering Wheel</p> </li> <li> <p> Rear Window Defrost</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>Practical, efficient, and equipped with all the essentials this Crosstrek is ready to drive home today.</div><hr /><br /><div> <strong>Visit Us at Easton Auto Sales</strong><br> Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>, were proud to be <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a <strong>UCDA member</strong>, offering peace of mind with every purchase.</div><br /><div> <strong>Top Dollar for Trade-Ins</strong><br> <strong>Check Out Our 5-Star Google Rating!</strong></div><br /><div> <strong>Call 613-561-5172</strong> today to schedule your test drive and experience the Crosstrek difference.</div>

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

22,839 KM

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

BASE

12476305

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

BASE

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,839KM
VIN JF2GUABC8RH329318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P521
  • Mileage 22,839 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek