$32,900+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla
SE
2024 Toyota Corolla
SE
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,856KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE7RP212670
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P538
- Mileage 13,856 KM
2024 Toyota Corolla SE Sporty, Reliable, and Feature-Packed!
Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient sedan with all the modern conveniences? Check out this 2024 Toyota Corolla SE a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and technology.
Vehicle Highlights:
This Corolla SE is built for today's driver sporty yet economical, and loaded with practical features to make every drive enjoyable.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive!
Easton Auto Sales is OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member, offering trusted service and top-quality vehicles. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make it easy to upgrade your ride.
We pay top dollar for trade-ins!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and buy with confidence.
Don't miss out on this great deal contact us today!
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2024 Toyota Corolla