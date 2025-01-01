Menu
<div><strong>2024 Toyota Corolla SE Sporty, Reliable, and Feature-Packed!</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient sedan with all the modern conveniences? Check out this <strong>2024 Toyota Corolla SE</strong> a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and technology.</div><br /><div><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></div><ul> <li> <p><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.0L 4-Cylinder</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Safety & Convenience:</strong> Back-up Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Comfort Features:</strong> Heated Front Seats, Heated Side Mirrors, A/C</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Technology:</strong> Steering Wheel Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>This Corolla SE is built for todays driver sporty yet economical, and loaded with practical features to make every drive enjoyable.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive!</strong></div><br /><div><strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong> is <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a proud <strong>UCDA member</strong>, offering trusted service and top-quality vehicles. Conveniently located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>, we make it easy to upgrade your ride.</div><br /><div> <strong>We pay top dollar for trade-ins!</strong><br> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating and buy with confidence.</strong></div><br /><div>Dont miss out on this great deal contact us today!</div>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P538
  • Mileage 13,856 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

