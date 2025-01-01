$43,900+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P589
- Mileage 32,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Available Now at Easton Auto Sales
Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and feature-packed SUV? This 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and modern technology. Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or running errands, this RAV4 delivers a smooth, confident ride in all weather conditions thanks to its 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive (AWD). Key Features:
-
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
-
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
-
Power Sunroof
-
Dual-Zone Climate Control
-
Blind Spot Monitor & Lane Departure Warning
-
Lane Keep Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control
-
Back-Up Camera & Automatic High Beams
-
Cruise Control Steering Assist
-
Power Liftgate & Power Driver Seat
-
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
-
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
-
Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
-
LED Headlights & Heated Power Mirrors
-
Power Windows, Door Locks, Mirrors, and Outlet
-
Trailer Hitch with 4-Pin Wiring
This RAV4 is clean, comfortable, and ready to go the distance, whether you're navigating the city or heading off the beaten path. Backed by Toyotas legendary reliability, this SUV is a smart buy for any driver.
Call or Text Us Today at 613-561-5172
Easton Auto Sales Quality Vehicles. Honest Service.
613-561-5172