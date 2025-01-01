Menu
<div><strong> 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD Loaded with Features & Road-Trip Ready!</strong></div><br /><div> <strong>Available Now at Easton Auto Sales</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a <strong>reliable, fuel-efficient, and feature-packed SUV</strong>? This <strong>2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD</strong> is the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and modern technology. Whether youre commuting, road-tripping, or running errands, this RAV4 delivers a smooth, confident ride in all weather conditions thanks to its <strong>2.5L 4-cylinder engine</strong> and <strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong>.</div><hr /><h3> Key Features:</h3><ul> <li> <p> <strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Power Sunroof</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Dual-Zone Climate Control</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Blind Spot Monitor & Lane Departure Warning</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Lane Keep Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Back-Up Camera & Automatic High Beams</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Cruise Control Steering Assist</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Power Liftgate & Power Driver Seat</strong></p> </li> </ul><hr /><h3> Tech & Convenience:</h3><ul> <li> <p> <strong>Android Auto & Apple CarPlay</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Steering Wheel Audio Controls</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Keyless Entry & Push Button Start</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>LED Headlights & Heated Power Mirrors</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Power Windows, Door Locks, Mirrors, and Outlet</strong></p> </li> <li> <p> <strong>Trailer Hitch with 4-Pin Wiring</strong></p> </li> </ul><hr /><br /><div>This RAV4 is <strong>clean, comfortable, and ready to go the distance</strong>, whether youre navigating the city or heading off the beaten path. Backed by <strong>Toyotas legendary reliability</strong>, this SUV is a smart buy for any driver.</div><hr /><br /><div> <strong>Call or Text Us Today at 613-561-5172</strong><br> Easton Auto Sales Quality Vehicles. Honest Service.</div>

2024 Toyota RAV4

32,101 KM

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4

XLE

12919079

2024 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,101KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV3RC449064

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P589
  • Mileage 32,101 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2024 Toyota RAV4