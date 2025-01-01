$47,900+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$47,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P625
- Mileage 3,560 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable, stylish, and well-equipped SUV? Check out this 2025 Toyota RAV4 AWD, now available at Easton Auto Sales! With a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this RAV4 is ready for any road condition whether you're commuting in the city or exploring the countryside.Key Features Include:
-
AWD for confident year-round driving
-
Sunroof Enjoy open-air driving at your fingertips
-
Back-Up Camera and Blind Spot Monitor for added safety
-
Bluetooth Connectivity & Smart Device Integration
-
Steering Wheel Controls for hands-on convenience
-
Power Liftgate Easy access to cargo space
-
Heated Front Seats & Heated Mirrors for cold weather comfort
-
Dual Zone A/C Stay comfortable with personalized climate settings
-
Power Driver Seat, Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
-
Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist Advanced driver assistance tech
This RAV4 is in excellent condition and packed with value. Whether you're upgrading your daily driver or searching for a dependable family SUV, this one checks all the boxes.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
At Easton Auto Sales, were OMVIC certified, a proud UCDA member, and known for our 5-star Google rating. Plus, we pay top dollar for trades!
