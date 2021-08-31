1994 Chevrolet Corvette

$18,950 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 5 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7727851

7727851 Stock #: P14695

P14695 VIN: 1G1YY22P4R5116439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P14695

Mileage 89,538 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.