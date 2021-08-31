Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1994 Chevrolet Corvette

89,538 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
1994 Chevrolet Corvette

1994 Chevrolet Corvette

COUPE | CLN CRFX | 6 SPD M/T | 300 HP | LTHR | 89K

Watch This Vehicle

1994 Chevrolet Corvette

COUPE | CLN CRFX | 6 SPD M/T | 300 HP | LTHR | 89K

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 7727851
  2. 7727851
  3. 7727851
  4. 7727851
  5. 7727851
  6. 7727851
  7. 7727851
  8. 7727851
  9. 7727851
  10. 7727851
  11. 7727851
  12. 7727851
  13. 7727851
  14. 7727851
  15. 7727851
  16. 7727851
  17. 7727851
  18. 7727851
  19. 7727851
  20. 7727851
  21. 7727851
  22. 7727851
  23. 7727851
  24. 7727851
  25. 7727851
  26. 7727851
  27. 7727851
  28. 7727851
  29. 7727851
  30. 7727851
Contact Seller

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

89,538KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7727851
  • Stock #: P14695
  • VIN: 1G1YY22P4R5116439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P14695
  • Mileage 89,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, accident free 1994 Chevrolet Corvette. Powered by an incredible 5.7 L V8 cylinder engine, putting 300 horsepower to the rear wheels via a smooth 6 speed manual transmission. Comes with features like a plush leather interior, powered driver seat, climate control, cruise control, Dolby sound system, power windows, locks and mirrors, traction control, removable glass roof panel with storage bag, Delco/ Bose Gold Series AM/FM Stereo With Cassette Tape Player, the gold standard in automotive sound. Features include six tuned Bose speakers with 200 watts of natural sound, and a cassette tape player with auto-reverse, alloy rims and much more. With only 89,538 km. Call today to see this true beauty in person. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2016 Ford Focus 5DR ...
 976,677 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass NO...
 46,774 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Gladiator ...
 0 KM
$63,280 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory