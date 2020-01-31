Menu
2007 Ford Ranger

Sport | A/C | POWER OPTIONS | 3.0L V6 |PAINTED CAP

2007 Ford Ranger

Sport | A/C | POWER OPTIONS | 3.0L V6 |PAINTED CAP

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

  1. 4669356
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,268KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4669356
  • Stock #: P13157
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U37PA23724
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Do you want rugged reliability? Do you want a vehicle with an iconic look? One that can handle all of your daily needs with ease? This 2007 Ford Ranger Sport is for you. Powered by a great 3.0L V6 pushing power towards a solid rear wheel drive system through an automatic transmission. This Truck is the real deal. With a reliable interior that gives you A/C, powered windows, locks, mirrors, AUX and much more. With only 170k KM, this Ranger will last you a lifetime. Call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus! Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2018 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2018 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Book Your Appointment Today & receive a $200 RSVP BONUS! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. CAR PROOF Report available to view with every vehicle! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Georgetown, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Milton, Mississauga, Oakville, St. Catharines, Toronto, Waterloo & Woodbridge! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Digital clock
Convenience
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

905-877-7818

