2008 Honda Civic

259,605 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

2008 Honda Civic

Sedan DX-A at

Location

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

259,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8926009
  • Stock #: 8-17319T
  • VIN: 2HGFA16288H017319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 259,605 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
ABS Brakes
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

