$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2012 Acura TSX

TINTS | ROOF | AUTO | FOGS | B/T | HTD SEATS

Location

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

  • 141,617KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5147456
  • Stock #: P13401
  • VIN: JH4CU2F44CC802012
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This TSX is just in and powered by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission. Features on this TSX include 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, heated cloth seats with eight-way driver and four-way passenger power adjustment, fog lights, Bluetooth connectivity, CD/MP3 stereo with auxiliary jack and USB port, XM satellite radio, compass, tire pressure monitoring system, power sunroof, heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, auto-dimming rearview mirror, twin illuminated vanity mirrors, garage door opener, power windows, power locks with keyless entry, speed-sensing variable intermittent wipers, tilt and telescopic steering column, and 60/40 split-folding rear seat. Call ahead to book your appointment today. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

