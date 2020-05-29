Menu
2012 BMW 5 Series

2012 BMW 5 Series

550i xDrive | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER| NAVI | B/CAM

2012 BMW 5 Series

550i xDrive | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER| NAVI | B/CAM

  • 98,400KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5055936
  • Stock #: P13326
  • VIN: WBAFU9C55CDY69925
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A great German luxury sedan from an auto manufacturer with years of history and pedigree, this rare find BMW 550i xDrive is a vehicle that is designed with success in mind. Our accident free 2012 BMW 550i xDrive has ONLY 98k KM! Powered by a 4.4L V8 pushing power towards BMW's great xDrive AWD system through a smooth and sporty 8 speed automatic transmission. This 5 Series BMW has powered and heated leather seats, keyless entry with push-button start, sunroof, navigation, parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, comfortable and spacious rear seats, lane keep assist, blindspot monitoring and collision detection, massage driver seat, rear auto climate control and MUCH more! This is a great high end vehicle to daily drive, complete with low KM, great features and AWD- there's not much more you can ask for. Act now as this deal is competitive and will not sit for long, call now to book your test drive. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

