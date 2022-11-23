Menu
2012 BMW X3

179,082 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

2012 BMW X3

2012 BMW X3

xDrive35i

2012 BMW X3

xDrive35i

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

179,082KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9365719
  • Stock #: 12-36852GT
  • VIN: 5UXWX7C54CL736852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 179,082 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

