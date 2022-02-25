Menu
2012 Honda Odyssey

128,335 KM

Details Description Features

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2012 Honda Odyssey

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX | 8 PASS | BU CAM | HTD SEATS | DVD | ALLOYS

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX | 8 PASS | BU CAM | HTD SEATS | DVD | ALLOYS

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

128,335KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8288487
  • Stock #: P15027
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H4XCB502331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P15027
  • Mileage 128,335 KM

Vehicle Description

FEATURES: INTERIOR: Cloth Seats Tilt & Telescopic Steering Variable Intermittent Wipers Child Safety Locks Power Locks Power Windows Power Mirrors Dual Air Bags 3rd Row Seating EXTERIOR & MECHANICAL: Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Spare Tire Power Steering Traction Control (TCS) Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Anti-Lock Braking System Tinted Windows ENTERTAINMENT: Bluetooth Connectivity DVD Player Voice Command USB Port MP3 Jack (AUX) In-Dash CD AM/FM TECH: Power Seats Heated Seats Backup Camera Auto Climate Control Dual Climate Control Rear Climate Control Air Conditioning Drive Mode Select Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Side Air Bags Power Sliding Door 3rd Row Folding Seats p> Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family first mentality are the core fundamentals at our dealership. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family first mentality are the core fundamentals at our dealership. As such we've been awarded by DealerRater, not only the 2022 Kia Ontario Dealer of the year Award but the 2022 Consumer Satisfaction Award. We continue to strive towards the quality of service that awarded us the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience.   Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google.   Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS.   A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family first mentality are the core fundamentals at our dealership. As such we've been awarded by DealerRater, not only the 2022 Kia Ontario Dealer of the year Award but the 2022 Consumer Satisfaction Award. We continue to strive towards the quality of service that awarded us the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience.   Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google.   Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS.   A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Power Steering
Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
Stow 'N Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

