2012 Nissan Pathfinder

S | 4X4 | ONLY 100,702KMS | 7 PASS | ALLOYS |FOGS

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,702KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4360107
  • Stock #: ST20040B
  • VIN: 5N1AR1NB2CC634855
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A well maintained, rugged and reliable 3 row SUV- this is our 2012 Nissan Pathfinder! Powered by a great V6 pushing power towards Nissan's great 4x4 system through a tight automatic transmission. This great SUV is READY, coming certified and with only 100k KM! You will be met with 3 comfortable rows of cloth seating, powered windows, locks, mirrors, cruise control and much more! You will be hard pressed to find another great and capable 4x4 V6 SUV at this price. Do not miss out, call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Audio Voice Control

