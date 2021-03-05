Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW 5 Series

119,473 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 5 Series

2013 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive | CLN CRFX| LTHR| NAV| ROOF| HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive | CLN CRFX| LTHR| NAV| ROOF| HTD SEATS

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 6643253
  2. 6643253
  3. 6643253
  4. 6643253
  5. 6643253
  6. 6643253
  7. 6643253
  8. 6643253
  9. 6643253
  10. 6643253
  11. 6643253
  12. 6643253
  13. 6643253
  14. 6643253
  15. 6643253
  16. 6643253
  17. 6643253
  18. 6643253
  19. 6643253
  20. 6643253
  21. 6643253
  22. 6643253
  23. 6643253
  24. 6643253
  25. 6643253
  26. 6643253
  27. 6643253
  28. 6643253
  29. 6643253
  30. 6643253
  31. 6643253
  32. 6643253
  33. 6643253
  34. 6643253
  35. 6643253
  36. 6643253
  37. 6643253
  38. 6643253
  39. 6643253
  40. 6643253
  41. 6643253
  42. 6643253
Contact Seller

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

119,473KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6643253
  • Stock #: P14146
  • VIN: WBAFU7C57DDU74747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14146
  • Mileage 119,473 KM

Vehicle Description

This is the 5 series you've been looking for. Take a look at our accident free 2013 535i Xdrive. Powered by BMW's great turbocharged 3.0L V6 cylinder engine, pushing power towards the xDrive AWD drive through a great 8 speed automatic transmission with paddle shift. This great 5 series is a premium, powerful and well maintained vehicle- with 119,473 km! Loaded with features like a plush leather interior, keyless entry, push-button start, back up camera, sensors, navigation, sunroof, heated and memory powered front seats, heated steering wheel, a comfortable rear row, Bluetooth, multiple drive modes, the great new BMW infotainment system, power lift gate, alloy rims and much more! Call to book your test drive today. Georgetown Kia' s ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction., stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory!! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 33,103 KM
$109,888 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A4 Allroad...
 67,074 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A3 e-tron ...
 48,068 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory