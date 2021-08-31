2013 Fiat 500

$9,950 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 8 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7850403

7850403 Stock #: P14773

P14773 VIN: 3C3CFFER6DT742129

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P14773

Mileage 120,887 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.