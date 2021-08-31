Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Fiat 500

120,887 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

Lounge | LTHR | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Fiat 500

Lounge | LTHR | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 7850403
  2. 7850403
  3. 7850403
  4. 7850403
  5. 7850403
  6. 7850403
  7. 7850403
  8. 7850403
  9. 7850403
  10. 7850403
  11. 7850403
  12. 7850403
  13. 7850403
  14. 7850403
  15. 7850403
  16. 7850403
  17. 7850403
  18. 7850403
  19. 7850403
  20. 7850403
  21. 7850403
  22. 7850403
  23. 7850403
  24. 7850403
  25. 7850403
  26. 7850403
  27. 7850403
  28. 7850403
  29. 7850403
  30. 7850403
  31. 7850403
  32. 7850403
Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

120,887KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7850403
  • Stock #: P14773
  • VIN: 3C3CFFER6DT742129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P14773
  • Mileage 120,887 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, low km 2013 Fiat 500 Lounge. Powered by a 1.4 L 4 cylinder engine, putting power to the front wheels via an automatic transmission. Comes with features like a plush two tone leather interior, power retractable roof, heated front seats, Bluetooth, cruise control, climate control, power windows, locks and mirrors, alloy rims and much more. With only 120,887 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Digital clock
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 23,238 KM
$75,888 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 200 LI...
 107,557 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 70,115 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory