2013 Ford Escape

SE | CHROME WHEELS | NAVI | PWR GATE|B/T|HTD SEATS

2013 Ford Escape

SE | CHROME WHEELS | NAVI | PWR GATE|B/T|HTD SEATS

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$10,468

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,240KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4596585
  • Stock #: ST20080A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX7DUB04192
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A great and reliable SUV that is popular for good reason- this is our 2013 Ford Escape. Powered by a great 1.6L 4 cylinder engine pushing power towards the front wheels through an automatic transmission. This is a great SUV with a lot to offer and a long life ahead of it- coming certified by our highly skilled technicians. The interior of this Escape is a comfortable and safe place to be, with heated comfy cloth seats, steering wheel audio controls, bluetooth, AUX input, powered windows, locks, mirrors and much more! Get yourself ready for the winter and take a test drive in this 2013 Escape. Call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!


Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2018 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2018 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience.



Book Your Appointment Today & receive a $200 RSVP BONUS! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google.



Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.


Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience.


CAR PROOF Report available to view with every vehicle!


Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!


FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now!


LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS.




A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Georgetown, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Milton, Mississauga, Oakville, St. Catharines, Toronto, Waterloo & Woodbridge! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Cloth Interior
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

