Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

167,470 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL | HEATED SEATS| BLUETOOTH | ECON | CRUISE| AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL | HEATED SEATS| BLUETOOTH | ECON | CRUISE| AUTO

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 7902933
  2. 7902933
  3. 7902933
  4. 7902933
  5. 7902933
  6. 7902933
  7. 7902933
  8. 7902933
  9. 7902933
  10. 7902933
  11. 7902933
  12. 7902933
  13. 7902933
  14. 7902933
  15. 7902933
  16. 7902933
  17. 7902933
  18. 7902933
  19. 7902933
  20. 7902933
  21. 7902933
  22. 7902933
  23. 7902933
  24. 7902933
  25. 7902933
  26. 7902933
  27. 7902933
  28. 7902933
  29. 7902933
  30. 7902933
  31. 7902933
Contact Seller

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

167,470KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7902933
  • Stock #: ST22051B
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8DH169431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ST22051B
  • Mileage 167,470 KM

Vehicle Description

A great and affordable sedan from our very own sister company, Hyundai - take a look at this 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL. Powered by a 1.8 L 4 cylinder engine, pushing power towards the front wheels through a great 6 speed automatic transmission. This sedan has what you need, with comfortable cloth seats, heated front seats, Bluetooth, cruise control, climate control, powered windows, locks, mirrors, USB and AUX input, active ECO and much more. With 167,470 km this is a great value filled sedan that will last you ages - call now before someone else does and book your test drive. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Digital clock
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 167,470 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 6 Series 64...
 89,733 KM
$49,950 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 0 KM
$83,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory