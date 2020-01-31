Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC | 4MATIC |LEATHER|ROOF|NAVI|B/U CAM

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC | 4MATIC |LEATHER|ROOF|NAVI|B/U CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,986KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4624335
  • Stock #: P13045
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB7DA190539
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Another great addition to our lot, take a look at this comfortable and luxurious executive SUV- this is our 2013 Mercedes Benz ML 350 BlueTEC. Powered by Benz's great 3.0L diesel V6 pushing power out towards the 4Matic AWD system through an automatic transmission. This plush SUV is a pleasure to drive, with the smooth ride that you can expect from Mercedes, premium Harmon/Kardon sound, plush heated and powered leather seats with memory settings, heated steering, panoramic sunroof, navigation, back up camera and sensors and MUCH more! Call now to book your test drive and take a spin in this low KM luxury SUV and save $200 with our booking bonus!


Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Electronic Compass
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

