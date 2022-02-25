Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

256,275 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SLT Big Horn SWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

SLT Big Horn SWB 4WD

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

  1. 8349069
  2. 8349069
  3. 8349069
  4. 8349069
  5. 8349069
  6. 8349069
  7. 8349069
  8. 8349069
  9. 8349069
  10. 8349069
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

256,275KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8349069
  • Stock #: 13-15364T
  • VIN: 1C6RR6LT0DS615364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 256,275 KM

Vehicle Features

4X2
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Toyota Camry SE
 41,299 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 52,286 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape Tit...
 165,210 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

Call Dealer

855-795-XXXX

(click to show)

855-795-6668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory