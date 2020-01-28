Menu
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w-Sport Pkg | AWD | SUNROOF |BU CAM|BLUETOOTH

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w-Sport Pkg | AWD | SUNROOF |BU CAM|BLUETOOTH

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,062KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4581330
  • Stock #: NSI3
  • VIN: JF2GPACC0D2887567
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sporty, fun, versatile, efficient and spacious, this 2013 Subaru Crosstrek is sure to put a smile on your face. Subaru is known world wide for producing vehicles that can handle any climate and with tough Canadian winters this all wheel drive system is sure to keep you safe. Well equipped with great features such as, bluetooth, power sunroof, back up camera, power options and a very efficient 2.0L 4 cylinder engine all make this Subaru an enjoyable experience. So if you are wondering why Subaru owners stay so loyal then come see this Crosstrek today and find out for yourself and don't forget to ask about our appointment booking bonus.






Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Additional Features
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Cloth Interior
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges

