2013 Volkswagen Golf
2.0 TDI Highline 6sp
Location
The Humberview Group
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
855-795-6668
124,721KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9293713
- VIN: 3VWML7AJ3DM660946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 13-60946T
- Mileage 124,721 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
The Humberview Group
