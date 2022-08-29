Menu
2013 Volkswagen Golf

124,721 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2.0 TDI Highline 6sp

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2.0 TDI Highline 6sp

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

124,721KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9293713
  • Stock #: 13-60946T
  • VIN: 3VWML7AJ3DM660946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 13-60946T
  • Mileage 124,721 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

