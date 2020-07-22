2014 Buick Encore

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Additional Features Hubcaps Backup Sensor Navigation System Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.