Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Buick Encore

80,951 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2014 Buick Encore

2014 Buick Encore

PREMIUM | NAVI | ROOF| BU CAM | LEATHER| B/T | 80K

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Buick Encore

PREMIUM | NAVI | ROOF| BU CAM | LEATHER| B/T | 80K

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

  1. 5401103
  2. 5401103
  3. 5401103
  4. 5401103
  5. 5401103
  6. 5401103
  7. 5401103
  8. 5401103
  9. 5401103
  10. 5401103
  11. 5401103
  12. 5401103
  13. 5401103
  14. 5401103
  15. 5401103
  16. 5401103
  17. 5401103
  18. 5401103
  19. 5401103
  20. 5401103
  21. 5401103
  22. 5401103
  23. 5401103
  24. 5401103
  25. 5401103
  26. 5401103
  27. 5401103
  28. 5401103
  29. 5401103
  30. 5401103
  31. 5401103
  32. 5401103
  33. 5401103
  34. 5401103
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5401103
  • Stock #: P13525
  • VIN: KL4CJDSBXEB664831

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

80,951KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13525
  • Mileage 80,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Hubcaps
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2016 Audi A3 e-tron ...
 32,808 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fiesta HAT...
 90,968 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Yaris HA...
 40,712 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory