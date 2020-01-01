Menu
2014 Chrysler 200

LX | ONLY 85,477KM | BLUETOOTH | AUX IN |

2014 Chrysler 200

LX | ONLY 85,477KM | BLUETOOTH | AUX IN |

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,477KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4405908
  • Stock #: P12868
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB9EN231719
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

A great, eco-friendly and low KM value packed American sedan- this is our 2014 Chrysler 200! Powered by a solid 4 cylinder pushing power towards the front wheels through the automatic transmission. This great Chrysler is a comfortable sedan with powered windows, locks, mirrors, steering wheel controls, only 85k KM and much more! Do not miss out! If you're looking for an affordable and reliable sedan look no further! Call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Digital clock
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

