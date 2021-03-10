2014 Honda Civic

$12,950 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 0 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6720308

6720308 Stock #: P14177

P14177 VIN: 2HGFG3B53EH000207

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P14177

Mileage 63,028 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Backup Sensor Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.