2014 Hyundai Elantra

168,685 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | SUNROOF | BU CAM | HTD SEATS | ALLOYS | B/T

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | SUNROOF | BU CAM | HTD SEATS | ALLOYS | B/T

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

168,685KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7850409
  Stock #: P14774
  VIN: 5NPDH4AEXEH457016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Harbour Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14774
  • Mileage 168,685 KM

Vehicle Description

A great, reliable and value filled sedan from our sister brand - Hyundai. This is our newly added 2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS. Powered by a great 1.8 L 4 cylinder engine, pushing power towards the front wheels through a 6 speed automatic transmission. This great sedan is reliable and eco-friendly! Comes with a comfortable cloth interior, heated front seats, power sunroof, back up camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, climate control, blind spot monitoring, USB and AUX input, steering wheel audio control, dynamic steering modes, power windows, locks and mirrors, alloy rims and much more. If you're looking for a vehicle that brings true value to the table - do not miss out on this Elantra With 168,685 km. Call now to book your test drive. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Digital clock
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

