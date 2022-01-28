Menu
2014 Infiniti QX80

134,229 KM

$35,950

+ tax & licensing
$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2014 Infiniti QX80

2014 Infiniti QX80

4WD | CLN CRFX | 7 PASS | SUNROOF | NAV | LTHR

2014 Infiniti QX80

4WD | CLN CRFX | 7 PASS | SUNROOF | NAV | LTHR

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

134,229KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8231787
  • Stock #: P15021
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NE7E9067731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P15021
  • Mileage 134,229 KM

Vehicle Description

FEATURES: INTERIOR: Power Sunroof Leather Seats Tilt & Telescopic Steering Variable Intermittent Wipers Child Safety Locks Power Locks Power Windows Power Mirrors Dual Air Bags 3rd Row Seating 2nd Row Captains Chairs EXTERIOR & MECHANICAL: Alloy Wheels Roof Rails LED Headlights Fog Lights Power Steering Traction Control (TCS) Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Anti-Lock Braking System Hill Start Assist ENTERTAINMENT: DVD Entertainment Bluetooth Connectivity Colour TV Screens Voice Command Satellite Radio USB Port MP3 Jack (AUX) In Dash CD AM/FM Bose Audio System TECH: Navigation System Power Lift Gate Memory Power Seats Heated Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Ventilated Seats Backup Camera 360 Degree Camera Blind spot Monitoring Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist Cross Traffic Alert Keyless Entry Auto Climate Control Dual Climate Control Rear Climate Control Air Conditioning Push Button Start Drive Mode Select Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Adaptive Cruise Control Side Air Bags Power Folding Seats p> Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family first mentality are the core fundamentals at our dealership. As such we've been awarded by DealerRater, not only the 2022 Dealer of the year Award but the 2022 Consumer Satisfaction Award. We continue to strive towards the quality of service that awarded us the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience.   Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google.   Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS.   A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

