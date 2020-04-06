Menu
2014 Kia Sportage

EX LUX w-NAV | AWD | PANO ROOF | B/UP CAM | ALLOYS

2014 Kia Sportage

EX LUX w-NAV | AWD | PANO ROOF | B/UP CAM | ALLOYS

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 192,001KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4881153
  • Stock #: P13108A
  • VIN: KNDPCCACXE7583112
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Just arrived and ready for a new home is this well-equipped 2014 Kia Sportage EX Luxury WITH navigation! Looking for a well-maintained SUV loaded with all the luxury features? Then look no further - the Sportage is a compact AWD SUV providing traction in all weather, stability, comfort and versatility. Enjoy great fuel economy and well documented reliability. This Sportage comes very well equipped with: navigation, panoramic sunroof, backup camera, rear parking sensors, both heated and cooled seats for driver and passenger, power windows/door locks/mirrors, keyless entry, alloy wheels, steering wheel controls for phone as well as media and much more! Call ahead to avoid disappointment! Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

