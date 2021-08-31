Menu
2015 BMW M4

62,570 KM

$54,950

+ tax & licensing
$54,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2015 BMW M4

2015 BMW M4

CLN CRFX | 425 HP | NAV | HUD | 62K | HTD SEATS

2015 BMW M4

CLN CRFX | 425 HP | NAV | HUD | 62K | HTD SEATS

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$54,950

+ taxes & licensing

62,570KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8051197
  Stock #: P14893
  VIN: WBS3R9C55FK333928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P14893
  • Mileage 62,570 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious German coupe? Check out our accident free 2015 BMW M4. Powered by a thrilling 3.0 L V6 twin turbocharged engine. Putting 425 horsepower to the rear wheels via a smooth 7 speed dual clutch automatic transmission. Comes loaded with features like a plush leather interior, heated M-sport front seats, heated steering wheel, memory powered driver seat, navigation, Bluetooth, cruise control, dual climate control, steering wheel paddle shifts, steering wheel audio controls, 8.8-inch display, 16 speaker Harman Kardon stereo, HID headlights and LED tail lights, active rear differential, M specific adjustable stability control, M carbon ceramic brakes, M adjustable suspension, adjustable handling and adjustable throttle response, carbon fiber skirt and trim, this Premium package comes with a rear-view camera, parking sensors, heads-up info display and satellite radio, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, dynamic drive modes, 19" alloy rims and much more. With 62,570 km. Call today to make an appointment to see this beautiful coupe in person. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

