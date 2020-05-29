Menu
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP | ONLY 84K KMS | ONE OWNER | 3RD ROW STO'N'GO

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP | ONLY 84K KMS | ONE OWNER | 3RD ROW STO'N'GO

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

  84,461KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5172395
  Stock #: SR20072A
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR731880
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A great value packed van- the industry standard, this is our one owner 2015 Grand Caravan Canadian value package. This great van is powered by a 3.6L v6 pushing power towards the front wheels through a 6 speed automatic transmission. This great comfortable van has 3 rows of great cloth seats, powered windows, locks, mirrors, dual-climate control, AUX input and much more! Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

