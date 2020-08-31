Menu
2015 Honda Accord

92,957 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

Coupe EX | BLUETOOTH | ROOF | B/U CAM | HTD SEATS |

2015 Honda Accord

Coupe EX | BLUETOOTH | ROOF | B/U CAM | HTD SEATS |

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

92,957KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5799492
  • Stock #: P13720
  • VIN: 1HGCT1B71FA801044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P13720
  • Mileage 92,957 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury, sportiness, a sharp design, reliable drivetrain - this is what you've been looking for, our 2015 Honda Accord EX. Powered by an incredible 2.4L 4 cylinder pushing power towards the front wheels through a CVT. This sedan is a great place to spend time in, with powered cloth seats, heated front seats, sunroof, keyless entry, push button start, back up camera, a great and connected infotainment system, active eco and much much more. This car will not sit for long, with only 92,957 KM- it has a long life ahead of it- do not miss out.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

