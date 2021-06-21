Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

129,527 KM

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
Sport SE | NAV | PANO ROOF | LTHR | BU CAM | HTD SEATS |

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

129,527KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7475880
  • Stock #: P14549
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLAXFG234625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14549
  • Mileage 129,527 KM

Vehicle Description

A great SUV from our sister brand Hyundai, this is our 2015 Santa Fe Sport SE AWD. Powered by a reliable 2.0 L 4 cylinder turbocharged engine, pushing power all wheels through a 6 speed automatic transmission. This Santa Fe comes with features like a plush leather interior, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, memory powered driver seat, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, navigation, back up camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, blind spot monitoring, differential lock, dual climate control, power liftgate, rear folding seats, downhill assist, active ECO, dynamic steering modes, USB and AUX input, power windows, locks and mirrors, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. With 129,527 km. This SUV is an awesome deal that will keep you comfortable, keep you mobile, and keep you happy for many years to come. Call us now to book your test drive before it is too late. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

