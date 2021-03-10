Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

157,503 KM

Details Description Features

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SUMMIT DIESEL 4WD | LTHR | NAV | PANO ROOF | B/T

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SUMMIT DIESEL 4WD | LTHR | NAV | PANO ROOF | B/T

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

157,503KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6806180
  Stock #: P14226
  VIN: 1C4RJFJM6FC765746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14226
  • Mileage 157,503 KM

Vehicle Description

In the market for a stunning, feature loaded SUV? check out this accident free 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit edition. Powered by a 3.0 L V6 Ecodiesel engine, putting power to 4x4 drivetrain via an 8 speed automatic transmission. Comes loaded with features like a plush leather interior, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, memory driver seat, heated steering wheel, navigation, panoramic sunroof, back up camera and sensors, Bluetooth, adaptive cruise control, steering wheel paddle shifts, dual climate control, power tilt steering, ECO and sport modes, multi terrain modes, adjustable ride height for terrain and entry and exit, power lift gate, push button start, WeatherTech mats, rear head rest LCD screens, AVI, HDMI, AUX and USB ports, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. With 157,503 km. Call today to see this beautiful SUV in person. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Panoramic Sunroof
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates

