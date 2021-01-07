Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

96,824 KM

Details Description Features

$79,950

+ tax & licensing
$79,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G 550 4MATIC | LTHR | NAV | ROOF | B/U CAM | B/T |

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G 550 4MATIC | LTHR | NAV | ROOF | B/U CAM | B/T |

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$79,950

+ taxes & licensing

96,824KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6597919
  Stock #: P14114
  VIN: WDCYC3HF9FX229856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14114
  • Mileage 96,824 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this stunning, luxurious, powerful wagon by Mercedes-Benz. This accident free 2015 G550 is powered by a 5.5 L V8 engine putting that power to all wheels via a 7 speed automatic transmission. Comes loaded with features like a plush leather interior, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, memory powered driver seat, navigation, back up camera and sensors, powered sunroof, Bluetooth, steering wheel paddle shifts, steering wheel audio controls, dual climate control, ECO and sport modes, fog lights with cornering function, Comand online with MB apps, satellite radio, 14-speaker stereo, blind spot assist, front and rear park assist, radar-based cruise control, heated front windshield, differential locks, tire pressure monitoring, two-speed transfer case, alloy rims and much more. With 96,824 km.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory