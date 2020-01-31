Menu
2015 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 5DR | NAVI | LEATHER | DUAL ROOF | MANUAL|12,019KM

2015 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 5DR | NAVI | LEATHER | DUAL ROOF | MANUAL|12,019KM

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,019KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4627629
  • Stock #: P13121
  • VIN: WMWXS5C57F2C63287
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A clean, iconic, hatchback with great heritage- take a look at our 2015 Mini Cooper with only 12,019km. Powered by a great 1.5L 3 cylinder pushing power towards the front wheels through a manual transmission. This incredible hatchback is loved by many for a great reason- and ours is a well care for and clean low Km example with only 12k KM. With plush heated leather seats, powered windows, locks, mirrors, an amazing dual-sunroof, push button start, fantastic and intuitive infotainment system with navigation, and MUCH more! Take advantage of this great opportunity to own a legendary, sporty vehicle before it is too late! Call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!



Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2018 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2018 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience.



Book Your Appointment Today & receive a $200 RSVP BONUS! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google.



Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.


Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience.


CAR PROOF Report available to view with every vehicle!


Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!


FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now!


LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS.




A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Georgetown, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Milton, Mississauga, Oakville, St. Catharines, Toronto, Waterloo & Woodbridge!
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

