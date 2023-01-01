2015 Nissan Micra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 2 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9977207

9977207 Stock #: 15-15758GT

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 15-15758GT

Mileage 96,243 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.