Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Micra

96,243 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Micra

S

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

  1. 9977207
  2. 9977207
  3. 9977207
  4. 9977207
  5. 9977207
  6. 9977207
  7. 9977207
  8. 9977207
  9. 9977207
  10. 9977207
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
96,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9977207
  • Stock #: 15-15758GT

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15-15758GT
  • Mileage 96,243 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2022 Volkswagen Tigu...
 18,126 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Atla...
 15,102 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Golf...
 10,907 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

Call Dealer

877-618-XXXX

(click to show)

877-618-3691

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory