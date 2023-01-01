$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra
S
Location
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
96,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9977207
- Stock #: 15-15758GT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
