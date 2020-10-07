Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Tesla Model S

102,205 KM

Details Description Features

$47,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2015 Tesla Model S

2015 Tesla Model S

70D | CLEAN CARFAX | NAV | PANO ROOF | 102K KM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Tesla Model S

70D | CLEAN CARFAX | NAV | PANO ROOF | 102K KM

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 6140064
  2. 6140064
  3. 6140064
  4. 6140064
  5. 6140064
  6. 6140064
  7. 6140064
  8. 6140064
  9. 6140064
  10. 6140064
  11. 6140064
  12. 6140064
  13. 6140064
  14. 6140064
  15. 6140064
  16. 6140064
  17. 6140064
  18. 6140064
  19. 6140064
  20. 6140064
  21. 6140064
  22. 6140064
  23. 6140064
  24. 6140064
  25. 6140064
  26. 6140064
  27. 6140064
  28. 6140064
  29. 6140064
  30. 6140064
  31. 6140064
  32. 6140064
  33. 6140064
  34. 6140064
  35. 6140064
  36. 6140064
  37. 6140064
  38. 6140064
  39. 6140064
Contact Seller

$47,950

+ taxes & licensing

102,205KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6140064
  • Stock #: P13912
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E22FF106210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in on the lot is this beautiful blue accident free 2015 Tesla model S 70D. Powered by twin electric motors putting instant power and torque to all wheels via a 1 speed automatic transmission. The 70D has been given a longer battery life and comes with great features like navigation, auto pilot beta, panoramic sunroof, back up camera, massive 17" touch screen, upgraded interior waterproof mats, alloy rims and much more. With 102,205 km. Call now to book your test drive as this beautiful electric luxury sedan won't last long. Georgetown Kia' s ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction., stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory!! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Mazda MAZDA6 SI...
 45,357 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 16,213 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 93,262 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory