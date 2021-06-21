+ taxes & licensing
905-702-2820
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
905-702-2820
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Package Spice up your day to day commute with this 2015 Toyota Corolla LE! With exterior this good looking and interior this comfortable, we know this beauty won't be here for long. This Corolla LE is finished in an Alpine White exterior and paired to a Grey Cloth interior. Powered by a 1.8L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to a very fuel efficient CVT transmission, you'll be able to put even more money back into your pocket. Moving inside, this Corolla comes equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, heated seats, rear view camera, power windows, power lock, power sunroof, AM/FM radio, CD player, leather wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and so much more. We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this Corolla will bring! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7