2016 Audi SQ5

115,748 KM

$30,950

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

3.0T Technik | CLN CRFX | PANO ROOF | NAPPA LTHR

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

115,748KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7382084
  • Stock #: P14506
  • VIN: WA1LCAFP9GA057973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this stunning, powerful, accident free 2016 Audi SQ5 Technik. Powered by a 3.0 L V6 supercharged engine, putting power to all wheels via an 8 speed automatic transmission. Comes loaded with features like sport seats made from Nappa leather, heated front and rear heated seats, panoramic sunroof, 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo with satellite radio & brushed aluminum speaker inlays, three-zone automatic climate control, LED lighting, Audi music interface, flat-bottom steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass and Bluetooth, intelligent keyless entry with push-button start, heated side mirrors, power lift gate, Audi drive select, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers, 21-inch alloy rims, red brake calipers, front and rear parking sensors, tinted windows and much more. With 115,748 km.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Cup Holder
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

