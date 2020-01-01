Menu
2016 BMW 2 Series

228i xDrive | MSPORT | ROOF | HTD SEATS | MEM SEAT

2016 BMW 2 Series

228i xDrive | MSPORT | ROOF | HTD SEATS | MEM SEAT

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$20,467

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,039KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4518471
  • Stock #: P13001
  • VIN: WBA1G9C57GV598495
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

A great German coupe with class, luxury, and real performance - this is our sharp 2016 BMW 228i xDrive! Powered by BMW's great 2.0L 4 cylinder pushing power towards the xDrive AWD system through a smooth and sporty automatic transmission with paddle shift. This great coupe is CLEAN, with low KM, heated and powered memory seats, an interior with plush premium leather, the M- appearance package with premium M wheels and bumper kit, sunroof, rear heat/ac, push-button start, media connectivity and much more! This great BMW has a lot to offer- if you've been looking for a tight coupe with great power, amazing driving characteristics, premium fit and finish AND AWD- this 2 series is for you! Call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Electronic Compass
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

