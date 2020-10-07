Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

73,248 KM

Details Description Features

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive | AWD | LTHR | ROOF | HTD SEATS | 73K

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive | AWD | LTHR | ROOF | HTD SEATS | 73K

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

73,248KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6081591
  • Stock #: P13891
  • VIN: WBA8E5G52GNU20825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13891
  • Mileage 73,248 KM

Vehicle Description

A fantastic, low km sedan from BMW that gives you luxury and driver experience in mind- this is our sharp 2016 BMW 320i Xdrive! Powered by BMW's great 2.0L 4 cylinder pushing power towards the xDrive AWD system through an 8 speed automatic transmission. This great sedan gives you the great driving feel that you have come to expect from BMW with the safety, luxury and style. This great 320i has heated and powered premium leather seats with memory settings, sunroof, back up sensors, push-button start, dual-climate control and much more! Do not miss your chance at owning this great vehicle, with only 73,248 KM - this will not sit for long. Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
All Wheel Drive
Backup Sensor
Analog Gauges

