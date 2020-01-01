Menu
2016 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive | MSPORT|RED LEATHER|NAVI |ROOF|BU CAM

2016 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive | MSPORT|RED LEATHER|NAVI |ROOF|BU CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$32,466

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,186KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4510869
  Stock #: P12991
  VIN: WBA3R5C55GK373716
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
This is the 4 series you've been looking for. Take a look at our 2016 4 series with the M appearance package. Powered by BMW's great 3L straight 6 pushing power towards the xDrive AWD drive through a great 8 speed automatic transmission with paddle shift. This great 435i is a premium, powerful and well maintained vehicle- with only 56k km! This 4 series has premium M wheels, the premium M bumpers, premium Harmon/Kardon sound, keyless entry, push-button start, back up camera, sensors, navigation, sunroof, premium heated and memory powered red leather seats, a comfortable rear row, multiple drive modes, the great new BMW infotainment system and much more! Call now to RSVP for a test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

