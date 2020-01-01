Menu
2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVI | ROOF| BU CAM|B/T

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVI | ROOF| BU CAM|B/T

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$22,588

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,734KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4510866
  • Stock #: P12990
  • VIN: WBXHT3C37GP886954
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A fantastic crossover from BMW that gives you luxury and driver experience in mind- this is our sharp 2016 BMW X1! Powered by BMW's great 2.0L 4 cylinder pushing power towards the xDrive AWD system through an automatic transmission. This great crossover gives you the great driving feel that you have come to expect from BMW with the safety, height and cargo space of an SUV. This great X1 has heated and powered premium leather seats with memory settings, wood trim, a massive panoramic sunroof, navigation, back up camera, sensors, keyless entry with push-button start, dual-climate control, and much more! Do not miss your chance at owning this great vehicle, with only 76k KM - this will not sit for long. Call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

