A fantastic crossover from BMW that gives you luxury and driver experience in mind- this is our sharp 2016 BMW X1! Powered by BMW's great 2.0L 4 cylinder pushing power towards the xDrive AWD system through an automatic transmission. This great crossover gives you the great driving feel that you have come to expect from BMW with the safety, height and cargo space of an SUV. This great X1 has heated and powered premium leather seats with memory settings, wood trim, a massive panoramic sunroof, navigation, back up camera, sensors, keyless entry with push-button start, dual-climate control, and much more! Do not miss your chance at owning this great vehicle, with only 76k KM - this will not sit for long. Call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!