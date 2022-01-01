2016 BMW X4

$29,950 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 5 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8101720

Stock #: P14949

VIN: 5UXXW3C5XG0R21852

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P14949

Mileage 143,528 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Odometer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Power Lift Gates Analog Gauges

