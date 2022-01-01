Menu
2016 BMW X4

143,528 KM

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2016 BMW X4

2016 BMW X4

xDrive28i | M-SPORT | SUNROOF | NAVI | HUD | LTHR

2016 BMW X4

xDrive28i | M-SPORT | SUNROOF | NAVI | HUD | LTHR

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

143,528KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8101720
  Stock #: P14949
  VIN: 5UXXW3C5XG0R21852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14949
  • Mileage 143,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxurious style, exquisite features, and a sporty ride are the words that best describe our 2016 BMW X4 xDrive28i M sport package. Powered by a 2.0 L 4 cylinder twinpower turbo engine, putting power to all wheels via an 8 speed automatic transmission. Comes loaded with features like a plush leather interior, memory powered driver seat, heated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, navigation, back up camera and sensors, Bluetooth, cruise control, push button start, steering wheel audio controls, steering wheel paddle shifts, heads up display, power lift gate, dual climate control, M sport package adds, M steering wheel with paddle shifts, M 20" alloy rims and a sportier-looking body kit, dynamic drive modes, cargo liner, parking sensors, power windows, locks and mirrors, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. With 143,528 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

