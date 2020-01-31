Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium | NAVI | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | B/U CAM |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium | NAVI | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | B/U CAM |

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

  1. 4669350
  2. 4669350
  3. 4669350
  4. 4669350
  5. 4669350
  6. 4669350
  7. 4669350
  8. 4669350
  9. 4669350
  10. 4669350
  11. 4669350
  12. 4669350
  13. 4669350
  14. 4669350
  15. 4669350
  16. 4669350
  17. 4669350
  18. 4669350
  19. 4669350
  20. 4669350
  21. 4669350
  22. 4669350
  23. 4669350
  24. 4669350
  25. 4669350
  26. 4669350
  27. 4669350
  28. 4669350
  29. 4669350
  30. 4669350
  31. 4669350
  32. 4669350
  33. 4669350
  34. 4669350
  35. 4669350
  36. 4669350
Contact Seller

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,257KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4669350
  • Stock #: P13173
  • VIN: 2FMPK3K98GBB45118
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

An incredible SUV from Ford that's coming to you fully loaded- take a look at our low KM Ford Edge Titanium! Powered by Ford's great eco-boost 4 cylinder pushing power towards the front alloy wheels through an automatic transmission. This great SUV is packed with features like heated and cooled powered leather seats with memory controls, heated rear seats, keyless entry with push-button start, powered lift gate with power folding rear seats, a massive panoramic sunroof, heated steering, navigation, back up camera and sensors and much more! If you're looking for a great SUV that has a LOT to offer in a loaded package- our 16 Edge Titanium FWD is for you! Call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus! . Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2018 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2018 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Book Your Appointment Today & receive a $200 RSVP BONUS! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. CAR PROOF Report available to view with every vehicle! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Georgetown, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Milton, Mississauga, Oakville, St. Catharines, Toronto, Waterloo & Woodbridge! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • remote start
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 Audi TT | AWD |...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Audi A3 Cabriol...
 10,325 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 137,922 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906

Send A Message